Landmark Cinemas moving into former Silver City theatre location

A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.

Landmark Cinemas Canada announced Thursday that the company will bring its premium moviegoing experience to the Mikhail Centre in the Fall of 2024.

The Mikhail Centre, held by Mikhail Holdings Limited (Mikhail), is at Provincial Road and Walker Road and is also aiming to be a shopping destination.

Landmark's premium moviegoing experience will include fully powered luxury recliner seating in all eight auditoriums, and its innovative Premiere Seat experience featuring a heated seat with an adjustable headrest, wider armrests, side table, and coat hook, all wrapped up in a privacy enclosure for additional personal space and comfort.

The fully renovated cinema will also feature Landmark's Laser Ultra experience, providing the latest 4k digital projection technology and Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

Movie Lovers can join Extras, Landmark's loyalty program for free to collect points for free movie tickets and concession items.

"Landmark Cinemas prides itself, and is committed to, delivering the ultimate moviegoing experience for Movie Lovers," says Dave Cohen, president of Landmark Cinemas. "We are excited to share our premium cinema experiences with Movie Lovers across the Windsor area, from the luxury and convenience of Premiere Seating and the immersive experience of Laser Ultra to the great rewards that await our Extras members."

"We are excited to partner with Landmark Cinemas to bring a premium cinema experience back to The Mikhail Centre. The Windsor community is growing faster than anywhere else in Canada, and our burgeoning population deserves to have a fantastic movie experience. The Mikhail Centre is the perfect place for people to meet and enjoy the latest movies," said Joe Mikhail, owner of Mikhail Holdings.

Landmark Cinemas is Canada's second-largest motion picture theatre exhibition company, with 36 theatres and 299 screens in Western Canada and Ontario.