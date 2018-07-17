

CTV Windsor





Officials are celebrating another milestone in the Gordie Howe International Bridge project with the start of the Michigan advance construction.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America, along with the State of Michigan and the Government of Canada, were on hand Tuesday at the Michigan site.

Advance construction activities include design work to advance foundation construction of the main bridge, test piles, preparation and the start of siphon work at I-75 and geotechnical exploration.

“Michigan advance construction sends a loud and clear message that we are at the ready and the Gordie Howe International project is moving ahead,” says Dwight Duncan, Chair of WDBA Board of Directors.

More coming.