Essex County OPP say an 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lakeshore.

A patrol officer found a vehicle in a culvert on Myers Road, south of Essex County Road 42 on Tuesday around 2 a.m.

The vehicle was severely damaged and the lone occupant, an 18-year-old Lakeshore man, had to be extricated from the vehicle by Lakeshore Fire Department.

He was transported to hospital by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services suffering life-threatening injuries.

Myers Road between County Road 42 and Lions Club Road was closed for about three hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.