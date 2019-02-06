

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say an 18-year-old driver in a single-vehicle crash has died.

Steven Aubin, of Lakeshore, was transported to hospital early Tuesday morning in serious condition after his vehicle entered a culvert on Myers Road south of Essex County Road 42.

A patrol officer located the vehicle around 2 a.m.

The vehicle was severely damaged and Aubin, the lone occupant, had to be extricated from the vehicle by Lakeshore Fire Department.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)'s Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) conducted their investigation which closed Myers Road for approximately three hours.