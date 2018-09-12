

CTV Windsor





Lakeshore's newest attraction is complete.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new jetty on Tuesday, although the structure is already open to the public.

The jetty is 150 metres, extending into Lake St. Clair, replacing a failing 25-metre steel breakwall.

“Those with wheelchairs or scooters to be able to come out and use it,” says Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain.

“It's a first time for them to get right out with water on both sides of them and enjoy it and so many of our residents are out here. It's something that daily people are using this in large numbers.”