Lakeshore resident defrauded out of $370,000 in romance scam: OPP

Essex County OPP say a Lakeshore resident was bilked out of $370,000 in a romance scam involving a Toronto man.

The 37-year-old man has been charged following an OPP Essex Detachment Crime Unit fraud and theft investigation.

The investigation began in January, after police received a complaint from an individual who had been defrauded of approximately $370,000. The victim also reported several items had been stolen from their residence, including a vehicle, cash and jewelry.

The victim told police they had entered into a relationship with a person who claimed to be terminally ill and in need of money for medical treatment. The individual allegedly did not repay the money and then left their shared residence.

On Jan. 24, police took the man into custody. He individual is facing the following charges:

Fraud over $5000 (three counts)

Theft over $5000 (four counts)

The accused remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you believe you are a victim, or have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

For more information on the latest scams and frauds, check out the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501.