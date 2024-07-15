Lakeshore native wins big in Bowmanville, Ont.

Lakeshore, Ont. native Roman De Angelis took home a big win in Bowmanville, Ont. on Sunday.

De Angelis was victorious in the Chevrolet Grand Prix at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The Heart of Racing team won in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class. The team consists of De Angelis and co-driver Spencer Pumpelly.

“Just really happy for the Heart of Racing,” said De Angelis. “It’s been a long year for us not having a win since Lime Rock. The last few rounds we’ve always been strong but just had some really bad luck.”

“Happy to finally get a win, it feels like it’s been forever and to do it at home with Spencer and with the Heart of Racing, just so happy to be here.”

The next event for The Heart of Racing is the Stephane Ratel Organization (SRO) America at the Virginia International Raceway from July 19 to July 21.