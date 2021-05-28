WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is facing multiple child pornography charges.

The police investigation first began in December of 2020, when the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit first charged an adult man with suspected possession of child pornography.

The investigation further found the individual may have been involved in an online child pornography offences.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed. A computer and storage devices were located and seized. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Kyle Lucier, 24, of Windsor, is charged with: Possession of child pornography, access of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com