Lakeshore man charged with impaired driving causing death

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP have charged a Lakeshore man with impaired driving causing death after a fatal crash on Wednesday.

The crash took place between two vehicles at the intersection of County Road 42 and Renaud Line Road in Lakeshore at 7:18 p.m.

The Lakeshore OPP Detachment confirmed the crash has resulted in the death of a passenger from one of the vehicles and the driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no further information will be provided in regards to the victims out of respect to the family.

Darrin James Obermok, 55, the driver of the second vehicle, has been charged with the following:

-Operation while impaired by alcohol Causing Death Section 320.14(3)

-Dangerous Operation Causing Death Section 320.13(3)

The accused was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario court of justice - Windsor on Friday.

West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team attended the scene to investigate. County Road 42 was closed between Rourke Line Road and Puce Road. Renaud Line Road is closed between Walls Road and at the entrance to the Atlas Tube Centre for several hours but has since been reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.