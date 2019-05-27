

A 41-year-old Lakeshore man has been arrested after he was allegedly attempting to persuade children to get into his vehicle near a splash pad.

Essex County OPP responded to a report of a suspicious person on Lakeview Drive in Lakeshore on May 23 around 7 p.m.

Police say a man was reportedly attempting to persuade children to get into his vehicle near the splash pad at Lakeview Park.

OPP members attended and upon investigation arrested Rogelio Nativi.

The 41-year-old Lakeshore man appeared at a bail hearing and has since been released from custody, scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor at a later date.

He is charged with two counts of communicating with anyone under the age of 18 years for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

The vehicle driven by the accused was a silver Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan similar to the one in the attached photo.

OPP are asking anyone who may have had similar dealings or observed this vehicle to contact them immediately at 519-723-2491.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The OPP also commend those who quickly contacted police, leading to the location, investigation and arrest of the accused.