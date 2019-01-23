

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a 55-year-old Lakeshore man is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after fleeing from a crash.

OPP stopped to assist two motorists involved in a minor collision on Essex County Road 22 near Puce Road in Lakeshore on Jan. 20 around 5 p.m.

Police say while speaking with one of the driver's, the second driver drove away.

The officer immediately left the scene and pursued the vehicle and with the assistance of several other officers did locate and stop it.

Police say this driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Jeffrey Grison, 55, remains in custody charged with impaired driving by alcohol or drug, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, failure to stop at an accident, flight from police officer, breach of undertaking and driving while prohibited.

The OPP is asking that the other involved driver who's information had not yet been obtained by the officer contact the Lakeshore OPP detachment at 519-728-1810 to complete the investigation.