

CTV Windsor





A deal has been reached in the Atlas Tube Centre strike.

Talks resumed Friday and the town and IBEW Local 636 agreed to a deal late Friday night.

It's a three year contract with a 2.2% wage increase in year one — 1.7% increases the following years.

The 21 part-time facility attendants walked off the job on March 5.

Earlier this week Mayor Tom Bain said wages were a key issue in the dispute with the union initially asking for a 40% pay increase.

This is the first collective agreement for the workers — the deal is expected to be ratified in the next couple of days.