

CTV Windsor





Good news for residents in Chatham-Kent concerned about a possible measles outbreak.

Chatham-Kent Public Health has received the test results on the probable measles case and says the results are negative for measles.

Officials confirm there is no risk to the community at this time.

On Monday, the health unit issued a warning of a possible case and asked residents to be aware of symptoms of measles, which is highly contagious.

Possible exposure areas were Taco Bell and Walmart in Chatham last Tuesday as well as the hospital in Wallaceburg on Sunday.

Officials say they took that precautionary approach because the clinical history was very convincing for measles and the index case could have been in contact with a large number of susceptible people.

Measles can be spread through the air, close or direct contact with respiratory secretions, as well as through articles of clothing/bedding with infectious discharge present.

Anyone who has received two doses of the vaccine, who has been previously infected, or was born before 1970 is generally protected.

Signs and symptoms of measles include fever, cough and runny nose, red irritated eyes and light sensitivity as well as small white, grey or blue spots in the mouth and a red, blotchy rash.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to stay home and not allow visitors until at least four days after the rash begins, call the health unit at 519.355.1071 ext. 5902 and contact their health provider by phone.

There have also been 22 confirmed measles cases in the Detroit area since March 13.

The threat of measles has also been a contentious issue in the strike by 86 public health nurses at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, who have been off the job since March 8.