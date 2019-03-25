

CTV Windsor





The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit is warning of a possible case of measles that may have exposed others in the community to the illness.

Lab confirmation is not yet complete, but the health unit has released a partial list of possible exposure locations and wants people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles, which is highly contagious.

Possible exposure locations include:

Taco Bell, 328 St. Clair St., Chatham - Tuesday, March 19 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Walmart, 881 St. Clair St., Chatham - Tuesday, March 19 from 6-9:30 p.m.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance - Sydenham Campus, 325 Margaret Avee, Wallaceburg - Sunday, March 24 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Individuals known to have been exposed at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance are being contacted by the health unit.

Measles can be spread through the air, close or direct contact with respiratory secretions, as well as through articles of clothing/bedding with infectious discharge present.

Anyone who has received two doses of the vaccine, who has been previously infected, or was born before 1970 is generally protected.

Signs and symptoms of measles include:

fever, cough and runny nose

red, irritated eyes and light sensitivity

small white, grey or blue spots in the mouth

red, blotchy rash, which is the last symptom to appear - appears on the face and then spreads down over the body

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to stay home and not allow visitors until at least four days after the rash begins, call the health unit at 519.355.1071 ext. 5902 and contact their health provider by phone.