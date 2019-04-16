

Former Kingsville Fire Chief Robert ‘Bob’ Kissner has been found guilty of nine sex-related charges.

Justice Pamela Hebner delivered the verdict in a Windsor court on Tuesday.

Kissner has been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

He was found not guilty in eight other sex-related charges.

Kissner was facing 17 sex-related charges involving eight alleged victims.

His trial ended on Feb. 1.

A sentencing hearing has been set for June 28.

More coming.