Kissner found guilty of nine sex-related charges
Robert Kissner leaves court on Dec. 12, 2016. (Courtesy AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 1:41PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 1:43PM EDT
Former Kingsville Fire Chief Robert ‘Bob’ Kissner has been found guilty of nine sex-related charges.
Justice Pamela Hebner delivered the verdict in a Windsor court on Tuesday.
Kissner has been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.
He was found not guilty in eight other sex-related charges.
Kissner was facing 17 sex-related charges involving eight alleged victims.
His trial ended on Feb. 1.
A sentencing hearing has been set for June 28.
More coming.