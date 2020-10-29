WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Kingsville is giving jack-o’-lanterns a second chance to shine after the trick-or-treating is over.

No need to throw away pumpkins after Halloween, Kingsville’s Communities in Bloom is hosting the third annual pumpkin parade Sunday, Nov. 1 at Lakeside Park.

Between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. residents can bring their carved pumpkin to the park and volunteers will set it up along the path. They will also provide battery operated tea lights for the pumpkins to glow.

From 6 p.m. 8 p.m. families can take a stroll through the park where the pumpkins will be aligned to see what everyone has created.

After the parade, the pumpkins will be donated to a local farm where they will be used for animal feed.

The event will take place adhering to social gathering and distancing recommendations.