Advertisement
Drive-thru trick-or-treat event planned for Windsor children
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 2:40PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 28, 2020 2:45PM EDT
Molasses Kisses Halloween candy by Kerr's Candy are shown in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. =THE CANADIAN PRESS
WINDSOR, ONT. -- WFCU Credit Union is bringing the fun and excitement of trick-or-treating to Windsor-Essex children this Halloween in a safe and contactless way.
The WFCU Credit Union Trick-or-Treat Drive Thru Event will be hosted at four drive-thru locations in Amherstburg, Leamington, South Windsor and Tecumseh on Halloween afternoon, Saturday, October 31, 2020, between 3 and 5 p.m.
“As a result of Covid-19, we understand that many are looking for safe alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating,” said a WFCU news release.
Strict Covid-19 safety measures will be in place including:
- All visitors must remain in their vehicles
- Contactless delivery of Halloween treat bags
- Drive thru drawers will be sanitized between each vehicle
- Mask wearing and hand sanitization
Residents are asked to refrain from participating in the event if they have had close contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19, travelled outside of Canada or to an area with a current outbreak, or had cold or flu-like symptoms within the last 14 days.
Children will receive a Halloween treat bag filled with activities and candy to enjoy.
WFCU Credit Union Drive-Thru Locations:
- Amherstburg - 322 Sandwich St. S.
- Leamington - 318 Erie St. S.
- South Windsor - 3077 Dougall Ave.
- Tecumseh - 1695 Manning Rd.
Participant Instructions:
- Arrive at one of WFCU Credit Union’s four drive through locations
- Pull up to our drive thru teller window.
- Children are encouraged to say ‘trick-or-treat’ from the safety of the vehicle and WFCU Credit Union staff will hand treat bags through the drive thru drawer.
- The adult driving the vehicle is asked to retrieve the treat bags from the drive thru drawer.
- Once treat bags are retrieved, please move ahead so that the vehicle behind you can participate in the trick-or-treating fun.
All members of the community are invited and encouraged to participate.