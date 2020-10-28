WINDSOR, ONT. -- WFCU Credit Union is bringing the fun and excitement of trick-or-treating to Windsor-Essex children this Halloween in a safe and contactless way.

The WFCU Credit Union Trick-or-Treat Drive Thru Event will be hosted at four drive-thru locations in Amherstburg, Leamington, South Windsor and Tecumseh on Halloween afternoon, Saturday, October 31, 2020, between 3 and 5 p.m.

“As a result of Covid-19, we understand that many are looking for safe alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating,” said a WFCU news release.

Strict Covid-19 safety measures will be in place including:

All visitors must remain in their vehicles

Contactless delivery of Halloween treat bags

Drive thru drawers will be sanitized between each vehicle

Mask wearing and hand sanitization

Residents are asked to refrain from participating in the event if they have had close contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19, travelled outside of Canada or to an area with a current outbreak, or had cold or flu-like symptoms within the last 14 days.

Children will receive a Halloween treat bag filled with activities and candy to enjoy.

WFCU Credit Union Drive-Thru Locations:

Amherstburg - 322 Sandwich St. S.

Leamington - 318 Erie St. S.

South Windsor - 3077 Dougall Ave.

Tecumseh - 1695 Manning Rd.

Participant Instructions:

Arrive at one of WFCU Credit Union’s four drive through locations

Pull up to our drive thru teller window.

Children are encouraged to say ‘trick-or-treat’ from the safety of the vehicle and WFCU Credit Union staff will hand treat bags through the drive thru drawer.

The adult driving the vehicle is asked to retrieve the treat bags from the drive thru drawer.

Once treat bags are retrieved, please move ahead so that the vehicle behind you can participate in the trick-or-treating fun.

All members of the community are invited and encouraged to participate.