WINDSOR, ONT. -- WFCU Credit Union is bringing the fun and excitement of trick-or-treating to Windsor-Essex children this Halloween in a safe and contactless way.

The WFCU Credit Union Trick-or-Treat Drive Thru Event will be hosted at four drive-thru locations in Amherstburg, Leamington, South Windsor and Tecumseh on Halloween afternoon, Saturday, October 31, 2020, between 3 and 5 p.m.

“As a result of Covid-19, we understand that many are looking for safe alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating,” said a WFCU news release.

Strict Covid-19 safety measures will be in place including:

  • All visitors must remain in their vehicles
  • Contactless delivery of Halloween treat bags
  • Drive thru drawers will be sanitized between each vehicle
  • Mask wearing and hand sanitization

Residents are asked to refrain from participating in the event if they have had close contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19, travelled outside of Canada or to an area with a current outbreak, or had cold or flu-like symptoms within the last 14 days.

Children will receive a Halloween treat bag filled with activities and candy to enjoy.

WFCU Credit Union Drive-Thru Locations:

  • Amherstburg - 322 Sandwich St. S.
  • Leamington - 318 Erie St. S.
  • South Windsor - 3077 Dougall Ave.
  • Tecumseh - 1695 Manning Rd.

Participant Instructions:

  • Arrive at one of WFCU Credit Union’s four drive through locations
  • Pull up to our drive thru teller window.
  • Children are encouraged to say ‘trick-or-treat’ from the safety of the vehicle and WFCU Credit Union staff will hand treat bags through the drive thru drawer.
  • The adult driving the vehicle is asked to retrieve the treat bags from the drive thru drawer.
  • Once treat bags are retrieved, please move ahead so that the vehicle behind you can participate in the trick-or-treating fun.

All members of the community are invited and encouraged to participate.