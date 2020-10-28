WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 14-year-old Sandwich Secondary student has carved her way around the pandemic and is bringing back a fun Halloween fundraiser for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Lindsey Bareich has raised more than $9,500 so far, and in three years she has been able to raise over $25,000 for the foundation.

Bareich grew up enjoying the pumpkin carving tradition with her family, and created Carve 4 Cancer a couple of years ago.

She told AM800 news the fundraiser started as a corporate challenge but has since expanded to the community.

"This is more so corporate but but both this year and last year we've had some families and we've even had a soccer team donate, so it's really just businesses but anyone can partake,” she said.

The pumpkins will be on display until Friday and were donated and carved by members of the Windsor Essex community.

Voting is open on the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation’s Facebook page.

"Anybody can go onto the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Facebook page and just like the photo of their favourite pumpkin and each like gets counted towards a vote for the best pumpkin contest, so the winner is whoever has the most likes," she said.

