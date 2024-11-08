Kingsville moves to regulate short-term rentals, monitor complaints
The Town of Kingsville has approved a by-law to regulate short-term rentals in the area.
Currently, there are approximately 182 short-term rentals operating within Kingsville.
The new by-law limits occupancy based on the number of bedrooms and common areas, with a maximum capacity capped at 10 people.
All short-term rentals will be required to have yearly fire inspections, and applicants must submit a criminal record check and show proof of insurance.
Kingsville's Deputy Mayor, Kimberly DeYong, told AM800 that there will be a 24/7 complaints hotline.
After one year, the by-law will be reviewed to determine if any changes need to be made
