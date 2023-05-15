Kingsville man charged after OPP find $62,500 in stolen items

A Kingsville man has been charged after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and golf cart as well as a firearm.

The Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit executed a warrant Saturday around 10:54 p.m. in the 800 block of Road 6 East in Kingsville as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

As a result, police found a stolen 2023 GMC Acadia, a motorized golf cart and a gun. Police say the estimated value of the seized items is $62,500.

The 35-year-old Kingsville man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

