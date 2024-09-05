LaSalle police remind of hunting rules

Hunting season has officially begun and the LaSalle police have reminded of some rules for those looking to partake.

Early goose season is in effect as of Thursday, ending on Sept. 15.

Goose and duck season will follow, beginning Sept. 28.

LaSalle police is reminding hunters that firing any guns within the municipality is prohibited.

Hunting is allowed on the Detroit River only, with some exceptions.

In a post on X, police issued the following rules: