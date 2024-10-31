Kingsville fire granted money for equipment upgrades

Kingsville Fire and Rescue was recently granted $23,326 from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada to make sure it has the needed equipment to keep themselves and the community safe.

According to the Town of Kingsville, the money will go towards a new Highway Stabilization Kit and two strut supporters. This will help the department support highway expansion.

“We are grateful to the foundation for awarding us this grant,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jeromy Garant.

“The new highway stabilizer kit will fulfill a critical need within our department and allow our first responders to better help the people of Kingsville during emergency situations.”

The grant is one of 18 awarded to different public safety organizations.