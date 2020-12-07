WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Kingsville is closing its town hall to walk-in visitors due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The walk-in closure started Monday, Dec. 7.

In-person visits will be by appointment only, and visitors will need to wear a mask and complete the town’s screening check-list before entering the building.

“It’s important that we take these additional actions now to help stop the spread of the virus in our community,” said mayor Nelson Santos.

Staff will continue to respond to public inquiries by phone and email, and residents and business owners will have 24/7 access to many self-serve options through the town’s website at www.kingsville.ca. Residents submitting physical documents can use the night deposit box at Town Hall or mail the package to 2021 Division Road N. Kingsville ON N9Y2Y9.

Town officials say the municipality will continue to monitor the local pandemic status and follow recommendations and restrictions outlined by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.