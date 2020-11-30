WINDSOR, ONT. -- With Windsor-Essex now in the ‘Red-Control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response, the Town of Kingsville has cancelled the Fantasy of Lights marketplace and has suspended ice-programming.

The town says ice-programming and ice rentals have been cancelled as a preventative measure. In the red zone, sports and recreational facilities are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. The new guidelines also prohibit games and scrimmages, so the town has opted to shutter ice-programs and rentals until further notice.

The Fantasy of Lights marketplace scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6 has been canceled. The town says it will still distribute ‘Breakfast with Santa’ kits starting Dec. 5.

Those interested in picking up a pancake kit with a kid’s craft can visit the Kingsville Arena and pick up their package from under the awning.

The Fantasy of Lights festival will carry on until Jan 8 with different light display locations to walk through.