Kids at centre of Niagara Amber Alert found safe
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 6:00AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:09PM EDT
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. - Police in southwestern Ontario say five children who had allegedly been abducted by their father have been found safe.
Niagara Regional Police tweeted this afternoon that the children, who were the subjects of an Amber Alert on Tuesday, "have been located and are safe."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.