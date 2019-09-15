

CTV Windsor





Nemak employees are back at work in Windsor.

Their 13-day blockade ended Sunday night after Unifor and Nemak reached a negotiated agreement to end the labour dispute.

Unifor laid out a number of demands as the court-imposed deadline to remove the blockade ended Sunday morning, and the company agreed to the demands Sunday night.

They include meeting with Unifor over three dates within a 14-day period to negotiate a resolution to the dispute. If that doesn't happen, both sides will go through a "expedited arbitration process" and agree to abide by the arbitration decision.

A stipulation that Unifor members won't face discipline "for any issues related to the dispute" is also part of the pact.

The workers returned to work at 11 p.m. Sunday after ending the 13-day blockade that saw Unifor accumulate $89,000 in fines for ignoring a court order to end the unlawful strike.

Unifor set up a blockade at the Windsor plant on Sept. 2, in response to Nemak's decision to close the plant in June 2020. The closure would put 173 employees out of a job, as the company moves the work to Mexico.

The union asked the company to live up to their current collective agreement and keep the plant open until the end of 2022.

On Sept. 4, the Ontario Labour Relations Board declared the blockade an unlawful strike. On Sept. 5, Justice Terry Patterson ordered an end to the blocked but the union has defied the order.

On Friday, Patterson imposed a one-time fine of $75,000 against Unifor Local 200 after finding the union and four leaders in contempt of court for ignoring the order.

The Mexican-owned aluminum casting plant builds engine blocks for General Motors.