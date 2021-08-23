TECUMSEH, ONT. -- Jordan Taylor was crowned Miss Tecumseh 2021 on Saturday through a virtual competition.

The signature event that kicks off the Tecumseh Corn Festival went online this year after the cancellation of the Corn Festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to see that we are still able to incorporate highlights from our festival as part of our summer programming,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “The Miss Tecumseh Pageant is certainly a community favourite and I give credit to our Recreation Staff for pivoting to conduct the event virtually.”

This year’s Miss Tecumseh Pageant included 14 participants from across Essex County, ranging from age 18 to 25.

The participants competed in a variety of contests including fashion wear, talent, and an interview.

Each contestant had also been working through the summer on fundraising events to support Miss Tecumseh 2019’s charity of choice—the Canadian Mental Health Association. A checque will be presented to CMHA during the virtual pageant.

The pageant competition is one of the oldest events associated with the Tecumseh Corn Festival.

Cheryl Ann Leboeuf was crowned the first Miss Tecumseh back in 1976 and a winner has been named every year since then except for 2020.

Over the years, many winners and runners-up have gone on to compete in other prestigious competitions including the Miss Canada competition.