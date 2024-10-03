Job fair offers newcomers career opportunities

The Multicultural Council of Windsor-Essex (MCC) held a job fair, giving about 40 newcomers a chance to continue building their lives in Canada.

“This is a homerun for all of these employers here today for sure,” said Tim Horton’s franchise owner, Vicky Smith, who was one of seven employers looking for help.

“We've trained our clients on the in-demand skills that are needed in Windsor, and we've matched them with employers who are hiring in the community,” said Erika Ruskin, Employment Program Supervisor for the MCC.

Their clients went through a workshop earlier in the week to prepare to meet with the group of employers at the job fair.

“We shared details of each employer background, the positions that they're hiring for, ensure that there's a match. We ensured that they had resumes printed and ready to go,” Ruskin said.

Clients weren't allowed to wander freely from table to table and Smith feels the format helped put many at the top of the application pile.

“We get to have a conversation,” She gleefully said.

“We get to meet the people and we're going to do a follow-up next week with them and we've got positions that we need filled. So, we're thankful that they invited us.”

Carmelo Calcara was happy to see the enthusiasm clients had.

“It's good. We have a lot of ambitious people that want to get into the construction trade,” Calcara told CTV News. “They're interested in the apprenticeship program.”

Clients were sharply dressed and ready to impress and they continue to find their way in a new city and culture.

“They've prepared us for this journey and the reception is so good,” said Namu Tebi, a newcomer from Uganda. “I've gotten feedback from three employers that are going to reach out to me next week.”

Rilwan Totoola, a newcomer from Nigeria, was equally as thankful.

“They've made the opportunity for us to come around today and meet these employers, so I feel so great. I believe this is something that will work out for us,” said Totoola.

Enea Mwankemja comes from Tanzania and looks forward to landing a job to help her family settle.

“As a newcomer, it's very hard to find jobs. Been trying on the internet online, but by getting this chance to be here, I have a hope.”