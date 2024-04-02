WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Job fair for Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

    Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (File Photo)
    If you are looking for work in the medical field or in hospital support services the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is hiring.

    CKHA is planning a job fair, saying there are positions available in all areas of the hospital, not just clinical positions.

    In addition to nursing and personal support workers, there is a need for more respiratory therapists, physiotherapists, laboratory and diagnostic imaging technologists.

    The job fair will be held April 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham.

