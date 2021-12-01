Jitesh Bhogal found guilty of first-degree murder of Windsor woman

Windsor, Ont. -

Jitesh Bhogal has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Windsor woman Autumn Taggart.

The 12-member jury reached the verdict on Wednesday morning. Deliberations started Monday evening at 5 p.m.

Justice Renee Pomerance said to the jury “you have discharged your duties with distinction.” As she dismissed them she added “I offer you my sincere thanks.”

Outside of the Windsor courthouse, Taggart’s family hugged each other and showed visible signs of relief.

Taggart, 31, was killed on June 10, 2018 in the bedroom of her University Avenue apartment building.

A pathologist testified Taggart died from neck compression and suffocation.

At trial, Bhogal, 31, admitted on the stand he put his hands over Taggart’s nose and mouth to get her to “stop screaming”.

A sentencing hearing date has been set for Jan. 5. The Crown needs time to compile victim impact statements to be included.

