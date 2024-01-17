WINDSOR
    • Jim Harbaugh interviews with Falcons for head coaching vacancy after talking with Chargers

    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy, his second interview in two days.

    The Falcons announced the interview with Harbaugh, who has interest in a return to the NFL after leading Michigan to the national championship. The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that Harbaugh had interviewed for their head coaching vacancy.

    Harbaugh was the San Francisco 49ers’ coach from 2011-14 before nine seasons at Michigan.

    The Falcons offered no details about the interview with Harbaugh. Harbaugh is the second high-profile candidate to talk with the Falcons this week, following the team’s interview with Bill Belichick on Monday.

