Jets and Sharks rumble through weekend in Windsor’s West Side Story

West Side Story, the first production put on by Arts Collective Theatre since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, wraps this weekend. (Courtesy: Rene Tremblay) West Side Story, the first production put on by Arts Collective Theatre since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, wraps this weekend. (Courtesy: Rene Tremblay)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver