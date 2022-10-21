Jets and Sharks rumble through weekend in Windsor’s West Side Story
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Windsor’s Capitol Theatre has been mostly silent - but music is once again sweeping across the stage this fall, with Arts Collective Theatre (ACT) bringing West Side Story to life.
"It’s almost surreal to be back on the stage," says Floyd Nolan-Ducedre, who’s playing Riff in the show.
Nolan-Ducedre, a graduate of St. Clair College, says the energy from audiences has told the cast theatre goers are just as happy to be back as they are.
"It’s magical," he says.
It’s ACT’s first big show back since the pandemic put live theatre on pause – with apparent pent up demand leading West Side Story to sell the most tickets through presale they’ve seen in they’re eight year history.
West Side Story, the first production put on by Arts Collective Theatre since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, wraps this weekend. (Courtesy: Rene Tremblay)"We were nervous," says ACT Vice President Moya McAlister.
"We were unsure if people are hungry to get back to the theatre… I guess they were!"
Director Chris Rabideau says audience feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – and he thinks the show itself has something to do with that.
"It’s almost like all those pent up feelings of the pandemic comes out during this show," he says.
On Thursday, the team staged the show for an audience made of members of the community who might otherwise not get to see it.
Tickets given out to volunteers, staff and members of local not-for-profit and charity organizations like The Downtown Mission, New Beginnings, The Salvation Army and more for the special "ACT Gives Back".
"ACT Gives Back is a show we do yearly," says Rabideau.
West Side Story, the first production put on by Arts Collective Theatre since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, wraps this weekend. (Courtesy: Rene Tremblay)"We want to say thank you to a lot of people in our community who are doing great things."
McAlister says people are particularly loving some of the new faces among the cast.
For Ankush Biniwale, playing Bernardo, it’s his first time acting on a Canadian stage.
He has experience in plays in India, but says he’s pretty new to the fight scenes and singing that come with being the main antagonist in West Side Story.
He says there’s great energy among the cast.
"We are just very excited to perform every show and that’s what is key. That’s what’s keeping us going."
In the lead roles of Maria and Tony, Gina Marshall and Gianluca Leraci echo his sentiments, with just a few shows left.
"You never really want the journey to end," Leraci says.
West Side Story, the first production put on by Arts Collective Theatre since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, wraps this weekend. (Courtesy: Rene Tremblay)"Hopefully we can just keep giving the energy today that we did opening night."
Marshall says she’s been emotional every day for the past week.
"I found my light in theatre again and I never want to let that go," she says.
West Side Story wraps up its run at the Capitol Theatre this weekend.
