Jason Bellaire named new Windsor police chief

The Windsor Police Services Board has announced a new chief.

Jason Bellaire has been named to the position.

“I am honoured to be the next Chief of the Windsor Police Service. I am deeply invested in Windsor and Amherstburg and the people who reside in these communities. I am committed to the integrity and success of the Windsor Police Service. As your Chief of Police, I look forward to working with the Board, our communities and our Windsor Police Service members to continue to provide the most effective and innovative policing service to our residents,” said Bellaire.

Board chair and Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and members made the announcement on Tuesday.

The @WPSBoard is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Bellaire as the new Chief of Police of the Windsor Police Service (WPS). #NewChiefWPS pic.twitter.com/OzWHG0dMMh — Windsor Police Services Board (@WPSBoard) November 29, 2022

“The selection of Chief Jason Bellaire comes after an extensive nation-wide search and we are pleased to welcome him as the Chief of the Windsor Police Service. Chief Bellaire has proven himself to be an experienced and innovative leader with a commitment to the City of Windsor and the Town of Amherstburg,” said Dilkens.

Chief Bellaire is a 27-year veteran of the Windsor Police Service. He has served as acting chief for the past eight months. Previously, he served as deputy chief of police – operations for two years, where he oversaw all operational strategies for the WPS. Prior to this, he served as an inspector – patrol response, where he was the first point of contact for community groups and organizations in Windsor and Amherstburg.

The previous chief was Pam Mizuno. She retired on March 31, after spending 2.5 years in the position.

The appointment of Bellaire is for a five-year term and takes effect on Dec. 1.