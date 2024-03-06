WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Jamieson Laboratories workers vote in favour of new deal

    300 unionized employees have walked off the job after terms were not met with Jamieson Laboratories. Feb. 1, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) 300 unionized employees have walked off the job after terms were not met with Jamieson Laboratories. Feb. 1, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Second time is the charm for union members at Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor.

    A first tentative deal secured by the Unifor Local 195 was rejected.

    On Tuesday, 72.3 per cent of members voted in favour of the deal at the Serbian Centre.

    The 317 union members have been on strike since the beginning of February.

    Wages were a key sticking point.

    Local 195 says some of the highlights include a 20 per cent pay bump and a significant signing bonus.

