Jamieson Laboratories workers vote in favour of new deal

Second time is the charm for union members at Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor.

A first tentative deal secured by the Unifor Local 195 was rejected.

On Tuesday, 72.3 per cent of members voted in favour of the deal at the Serbian Centre.

The 317 union members have been on strike since the beginning of February.

Wages were a key sticking point.

Local 195 says some of the highlights include a 20 per cent pay bump and a significant signing bonus.