WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Jackson Park reopens as teardown of Bright Lights Windsor is complete

    Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    The City of Windsor is letting the public know that Jackson Park has reopened now that teardown of the holiday displays is complete.

    The city said the Bright Lights Windsor fixtures have been packed up for the year.

    The pathways and parking lot at Jackson Park are back to normal.

    To learn more about City of Windsor parks and services, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.

