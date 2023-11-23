'It's very rewarding': Windsor Goodfellows return to the streets

The Windsor Goodfellows and an army of volunteers are out collecting for the annual newspaper drive to raise money in support of various programs run by the non-profit organization.

Tecumseh veterinarian Ken MacKenzie is a longtime volunteer who has taken part for at least 15 years.

“It's fun. It's seriously fun. It really is,” MacKenzie exclaimed. “It's very rewarding.”

“They thank you like crazy for doing it, which is a little strange. We're thanking them for their donation and then they thank us for standing on the corner.”

MacKenzie said he was pleased the weather was warmer than in years’ past but admitted more donations flow when snow is falling.

“It's part of Windsor,” MacKenzie said. “I think that most people in Windsor put a lot of value on what the Goodfellows and other organizations like it do.”

Last week, officials said Goodfellow programs and food bank use has increased 43 per cent year over year, remaining hopeful that this year’s fundraiser will be a success.

“Some people, it's their annual charity donation. I've had people give me cheques for hundreds of dollars because it's what they do once a year and they'd rather give it to the guys doing the drive because that's part of the culture in Windsor, right?” MacKenzie said.

“They learned from their parents to donate. They're ready as soon as they see the first guys on the corner. They make sure that they grab some money and have it handy whether it's the change in their cup holder or they've gone through the bank machine and picked up some money that way and they're ready for it. You see them, they’re half a block away the windows down their arms out the window.”

MacKenzie encouraged younger volunteers to help out, suggesting many are getting older while the need continues to grow.

“It's a lot of fun. It's really rewarding. I've had all three of my kids doing it over the years, you know, they're all grown up and doing other things right now, but it really does give you that nice feeling going into Christmas,” MacKenzie said. “The guys that have been doing it. I've been doing it for a while so we're all kind of aging up. It's nice to get younger people to get involved and realize it's very rewarding.”

The Windsor Goodfellows will be out on the streets in Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The goal this year is $375,000.