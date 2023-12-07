'It’s the talk of the town': Here’s what you need to know to enter the EV auto sector

Workforce Windsor-Essex has launched a website specifically designed to outline skills required to get into the industry.

It was launched Thursday at Unifor local 195’s Action Centre, created when Syncreon closed putting more than 200 people out of work.

“Workforce WindsorEssex’s new EV Career Pathways Resource is a game-changer,” Stephen MacKenzie, President and CEO, Invest WindsorEssex said in a news release.

“With many local partners at the table, this report will inform talent initiatives across the region. Together, we’ll drive innovation and sustain economic prosperity in Windsor-Essex.”

Invest Windsor-Essex launched an EV job board website in November which is different from the Workforce site, according to Corey Shenken, special projects lead at Workforce WindsorEssex.

He says their website is more of a guide to teach new employees what skills they might need based on the jobs that will be coming available.

Invited to Thursdays launch are various employment agencies including Womens Enterprise Skills Training (WEST).

“It’s (the EV sector) the talk of the town” Rose Anguiano Hurst tells CTV News she’s excited to see the website in action to assist their clients, specifically those trained in the skilled trades.