'It's just nice to have a place': Convenience store in Chatham, Ont. offers safe space for young cyclists

A convenience store in Chatham is opening its doors to lost or troubled cyclists as the weather warms and biking season begins.

The owner of Mighty Jim’s Variety on Grand Avenue East, Joannie Wonnacott said there’s been an open door policy for years, and is reminding customers to let their kids know they can use the store’s phone if needed, for whatever reason.

“It just gives them a place they can come,” Wonnacott said. “They are out riding their bike, their chain slipped or their back wheel broke or something like that and they need to get a hold of somebody, it's just nice to have a place.”

Wonnacott said staff urge young customers or any cyclists to bring their bikes inside the store, as thieves can strike in seconds.

“Bring your bike in. We have the room, turn it upside down if you have to if you don't have a stand, do whatever you want. Spend the time in the store you need. Get what you need, even if it's just coming in so that they can use the phone, bring your bike in!” she said.

In a Facebook post that’s been shared more than 500 times, Wonnacott urged parents to teach children their phone numbers along with a grandparent’s.

Joannie Wonnacott, owner of Mighty Jim’s Variety on Grand Avenue East in Chatham, Ont., says their doors are open to lost or troubled cyclists as the biking season begins. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) “The kids get out there and they're playing and then they forget their cell phone or they've lost power,” Wonnacott said. “They're riding their bike and they get maybe too far away, they forget where they are and they don't know how to get home and they don't know how to call anybody because all of their numbers are in their phone.”

“We don't want to see a kid coming in panic because they don't know a number and they don't know who to contact,” she added. “The kids need to memorize a number.”

Wonnacott explained they have no issue letting people use the store phone considering a lack of public pay phones these days, and hopes more businesses in Chatham will do the same.

“People talk about giving a coffee or buying a coffee for somebody, well, it's just like, OK, you're giving them a 10 minute phone call or a five minute phone call. Sometimes it's somebody that just needs to contact somebody to talk. We've had a few of those,” she said.

She continued, “We just want to be part of the neighbourhood. We want to be part of the solution instead of part of the reason.”