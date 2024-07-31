'It’s good to get outside': Windsor youth take advantage of soaring temperatures

In spite of a heat warning from Environment Canada and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the city’s youngest residents were out Wednesday enjoying summer.

“It's hot outside right now,” 8-year-old Elgin Horrocks said. “So we’re going to the pool to have fun.”

It’s the second day in a row Horrocks and his sister Meara enjoyed the new and improved Lanspeary Pool.

“We’re going to the diving board!” said Meara.

The pool appeared busy and staff told CTV News their morning lengths are also very popular.

All of Windsors’ six outdoor pools are open as are all 11 splash pads.

Jadd enjoys the splash pad at Malden Park on July 31, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)Over at the splash pad at Malden Park, youngsters Jadd and Sky had the amenity to themselves, despite the heat.

Across the parking lot on a diamond, Londyn Parentbreault and Seth Lasser were dressed in full uniforms practicing for baseball.

“This is perfect,” said Parentbreault. “It’s not too breezy. Balls [are] going where you want it. You can see the balls. A nice amount of sun.”

Lasser agreed, “You get used to it (the heat) after a while. And I think, the more you're out here, the more time you have outside in the heat, the more your body kind of adapts to it and gets used to it.”

Both brought full water bottles to practice Wednesday and some advice for ball players looking to cool down.

Londyn Parentbreault and Seth Lasser practice baseball on July 31, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

“Puting ice in your hat is a big thing that I used a lot when playing,” said Lasser. “Cold water in the hat. Put the hat on. Go out and play. Your head cools down.”

Parentbreault feels people shouldn’t be too scared of hot weather.

“You really get used to it when you're out here in the sun a lot. If you're pent up in the [air conditioning], you're not going to be used to it out here. So, it's good to get outside more. Get used to the heat,” she said.

For Meet Gadhiri, the rising temperatures are good for business, especially now that Buskers Ice Cream and Submarines has opened a second location downtown on Chatham Street.

“Whenever the heat comes, people are just thirsty to have some cold ice cream and a milkshake,” said Gadhiri.

Meet Gadhiri, Manager of Buskers Downtown on July 31, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)