'It's getting worse': Town of Essex urgently calls on province to help fix growing 'code black' crisis
Essex town council is appealing to the province to take action to “resolve the gaps in our healthcare” after off-load delays put Windsor-Essex in a code black situation with no ambulances available.
After another Code Black was declared last Monday, Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy planned to bring an emergency motion to council to petition Ontario government representatives to do something about the delays.
Code blacks were declared again this past weekend on both Friday and Saturday.
“Windsor and Essex County residents ought to have confidence that when they dial 911 it will elicit a prompt ambulance response for emergency situations,” Bondy said in her motion.
“Local health care providers are engaging various initiatives such as a paramedic offload program, offload to the waiting room for assessment and triage of less severe medical matters, diversion to another hospital for low acuity cases, and EWEMS' paramedic patient navigator to monitor and manage dispatch. Nevertheless, these initiatives alone have been unable to curb the escalation of code red and code black frequency, signifying few or no ambulances available for emergencies.”
A code black means no Essex-Windsor EMS ambulances are available anywhere in the city or county, while a code red means there are only two ambulances available.
According to Bondy, in 2021 Windsor-Essex experienced a cumulative 3,253 minutes in code red and 791 in code black. In 2022, that jumped to 8,086 in code red and 2,257 in code black. By March 2023, just three months into the year, the community clocked 864 minutes in code red plus another 2,257 in code black.
“We implore the authorities to apply an immediate and comprehensive review of our hospital offload delays and staffing crisis in our front line,” Bondy said. “Ambulance offload processes and hospital volumes are merely two contributing factors, if nothing tangible is done, local families risk experiencing catastrophic consequences.”
Bondy noted in October 2022, former County of Essex Warden Gary McNamara declared an emergency on ambulance availability linked to hospital admission delays. Now, the emergency situation still holds with no decrease in code reds and blacks.
The Town of Essex is requesting the province recognize the strain facing local emergency response and conduct a review of projected population growth and aging in the area and increase healthcare capacity to match future and present needs.
Mayor Bondy did have a conversation with Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie last Friday, where he detailed the many efforts the province has made in recent years to keep ambulances on the road.
“Our government is continuing to collaborate with Ontario Health, local paramedic services, hospital leadership, and other sector partners on short and long-term strategies that increase ambulance availability and reduce ambulance offload time,” said Dowie in a statement to CTV News.
He listed the government’s four-part strategy to tackle ambulance offload time issues, including:
- - returning ambulances to communities faster;
- - providing timely and appropriate care in the community;
- - facilitating non-ambulance transportation for stable patients; and
- - increasing health care worker capacity.
“All of this with the goal of improving patient flow in hospital, reducing ambulance offload time, and avoiding unnecessary trips to emergency departments,” said Dowie.
He says the province’s most recent budget includes $51 million over three years to support the dedicated offload nurses program, as well as expanding the 9-1-1 models of care to empower paramedics to provide timely care in the community.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones, Essex MPP Anthony Leardi and Dowie met with past Warden Gary McNamara and Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Krauter in October 2022, “and had a productive discussion on how to work together to address the matters raised in the emergency declaration previously declared by Essex County,” said Dowie.
Dowie adds the province funds 50 per cent of the costs for land ambulance operations for Essex-Windsor EMS and 12 new positions established by the county are supported by the grant as well.
The government also announced $222,588 in funding for Windsor Regional Hospital to support more on-call funding for doctors working after hours.
“Through the Community Commitment Program for Nurses (CCPN) launched in June 2022, Windsor Regional Hospital was approved to offer qualified nursing staff $25,000 to sign up and serve at least two years at the hospital,” said Dowie. “Over 10 months, Windsor Regional Hospital has signed up over 200 nurses under the program and has had funding approved for an additional 100 slots.”
“Be assured that I welcome all opportunities to collaborate with our health care partners,” said Dowie. “I don't see my role as your MPP being someone who relies on others to figure it out.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders being granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Cancer incidence dropped sharply in 2020 in Canada, suggesting many cases were missed: StatCan
There were more than 140,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Canada during the first year of the pandemic, but a sharp drop in rates among the most common cancers suggests that many cases may have gone undiagnosed.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has admitted to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion
There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
SUV crashes into Waterloo home
A Waterloo couple is shaken after an SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.
-
Waterloo man facing number of charges after allegedly attacking vehicle with axe
An alleged axe attack to a vehicle has led to 14 criminal charges for a Waterloo man.
London
-
Multi-vehicle crash north of Aylmer
Three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line.
-
'Wielding a knife at officers' leads to charges
An incident in Grand Bend has led to charges for a North Middlesex man. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 11, OPP were called to a home on Ontario Street North.
-
Stabbing victim in critical condition, police looking for suspect
London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a stabbing and robbery investigation.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County residents warned about driveway paving scam
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
-
Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded
Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.
-
Search for missing woman ends, police say
Provincial police say the search for a 30-year-old woman missing since last month has ended.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man, 58, charged with sexual assault of victims under age 16
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 58-year-old suspect in connection with sexual assaults reported in September 2022 and in March of this year.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
Suspended driver near the Sault showed police someone else’s licence
A suspended driver from Sault Ste. Marie tried to elude arrest this week by showing police a valid driver’s licence – that belonged to somebody else.
Ottawa
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
-
These 8 Ottawa restaurants are in Canada's top 100
Eight Ottawa restaurants have cracked the annual list of Canada's top 100 restaurants, a slight uptick from last year.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport
Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario water and air quality a concern, auditor general environment report finds
Ontario's auditor general says the province's environment has been improving over the past several decades, but air and water pollution along with the loss of wetlands and forests remain a concern.
Montreal
-
All Quebec's bilingual towns resolve to keep right to operate in English and French
All Quebec municipalities that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve people in both English and French.
-
Quebec won't challenge $385,000 awarded to Jean Charest
The Quebec government will not contest the judgment handed down in April that awarded $385,000 to former premier Jean Charest for invasion of privacy. However, Quebec will challenge Jean Charest's request for an additional $715,000 for abuse of process.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has admitted to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
-
Girlfriend of homicide victim testifies on the second day of murder trial
The girlfriend of a Manitoba man killed during an alleged botched robbery has shared details about the last time she saw him alive.
Calgary
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Calgarians advised against using fire pits and campfires
Officials are advising residents to avoid setting fires, including those in fire pits and campfires, until further notice as wildfire smoke has gripped Calgary on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders being granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Fort St. John on alert, nearby areas on evacuation order
The British Columbia Wildfire Service hopes calmer winds in the province's northeast will give it the break it needs to assess fires threatening Fort St. John.
-
Get ready to reserve: The 18 B.C. restaurants ranked among the top 100 in Canada
British Columbia is home to 18 of the country’s top 100 restaurants, with all but three located in Vancouver, according to a panel of Canadian culinary judges.
-
Charges approved against man accused of ramming B.C. RCMP cruiser, injuring Mountie
Charges have been approved against a man accused of ramming his SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer at an RCMP detachment on Vancouver Island early Friday morning.