It’s Camp Day! Tim Hortons coffee sales donated to Tims Camps

This Wednesday, when you pick up your coffee from the Tim Hortons drive-thru you could be helping to give a kid the camp experience.

Tim Hortons Camp Day is here, with 100 per cent of iced and hot coffee sales going directly to the Camp Day Funds.

"For over 30 years, Camp Day has helped Tims Camps empower youth to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better," Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons, said in a news release. "I encourage everyone to join us today in celebrating Camp Day by purchasing a hot or iced coffee, bracelet or donation badge and help us write a new chapter for deserving youth across the country."

Members of the CTV Windsor team, along with others in the community will be working alongside Tim Hortons staff Wednesday to help support Camp Day.

Windsor Police members are dispersed around the city today at various Tim Hortons to help support Camp Day!



Don’t forget to stop at your local Tim Hortons today and purchase a hot or iced coffee and help to change youths’ lives! pic.twitter.com/BOZ3lKlCmn — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) July 19, 2023

Windsor-Essex residents are also encouraged to buy a Camp Day bracelet for $3 or a donation badge for $2.

Tim Hortons Foundation Camps have supported more than 315,000 youth since 1974, through its multi-year development programs at its seven Tims Camps — at no cost to the youth or their families.

"How do you put into words an experience that changed your life?" says Vithu, a Tims Camps counselor and program manager who previously spent five years as a camper. "I am different because of Tims Camps. I believe in my abilities, and I know that I am capable. It took me until I was 30 years old to look back and realize that Tims Camps cleared the way so that I can create the path that I'm now on."

The camps aim to help underserved youth “reach their full potential.” Tim Hortons guests and restaurant owners have collectively raised more than $12 million on Camp Day last year, and a total of more than $236 million since 1991.

The foundation offers both summer and in-school programs.