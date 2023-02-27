'It's a miracle': LaSalle teen recovering after being struck by tree branch following ice storm

A local teen is ‘in great spirits’ less than one week after he was struck by a falling tree branch at his LaSalle home.

Christian Murphy is feeling good according to his stepdad Anthony Faraci.

“He's in great spirits,” he said. “Up making jokes this morning.”

The 13-year-old was transferred to a London hospital ICU after he was struck after an ice storm Thursday morning.

Murphy suffered a severe head injury, but there was no internal bleeding or neck fracture.

“He has a cracked skull,” which circles around the back of Christian’s head described Faraci, who is at a London hospital with the teen.

He says it's the scariest scar he has ever seen.

“Since he's woken up and came off the ventilator it's all be a gigantic relief every time I've talked to him,” Faraci explained. “Christian is Christian. It's just gonna take some time for us to get up and moving around.”

Murphy was up in a chair Monday morning and planned to attempt walking.

Faraci says he was unsure what the outcome would be when Christian was transported to London late last week but is optimistic the family will return home all together before next week.

“We're gonna walk out of here and it's a miracle.” Faraci said.

Christian Murphy, 13, in hospital after being struck by a falling branch outside his home in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: Anthony Faraci)Christian had a specific request Monday for his first solid food since landing in hospital.

“He wants a cheeseburger so I'm going out right now to get him a cheeseburger,” Faraci said.

Faraci and the family credit the quick help of many including his neighbours, first responders and medical staff in both Windsor and London.

They are also thankful for the community support through messages and donations made to a GoFundMe campaign for Christian.

Since that incident Feraci says he has become more aware of trees above him.

“On the way from the hospital to the Ronald McDonald House there is one small overhanging tree and I am scared to walk under it,” Faraci said.

There are still some loose limbs in the area that have not fallen. City of Windsor forester Yemi Adeyeye says residents should be aware of their surroundings during and after a weather event.

“If you know you have a city tree that looks like might need some trimming we always encourage residents to call in. Call 311 and let us know,” encouraged Adeyeye.

Once cleanup is done the city will return to inspect all trees that were impacted by the ice storm.

“Just to make sure in addition to the tree being safe, the tree is also healthy,” he said.

Adeyeye says residents should do the same and reminds residents maintaining private trees should not be overlooked.

“Get it checked because they are valuable assets.”