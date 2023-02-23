Falling branch sends LaSalle teen to hospital

A teenage boy is in hospital after being hit by a branch brought down by icy weather.

LaSalle police say it happened outside a west side home around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Officers stopped traffic while fire and EMS attended the scene, rushing the teen to Windsor Hospital.

The extent of his injuries and current condition is unknown.

LaSalle Police posting several images of icy branches around town, urging residents to avoid attempts to clean up debris unless necessary — with falling branches possible across the region.