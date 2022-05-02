'It's a match made in heaven': Stellantis announces $3.6 billion investment in electric vehicle manufacturing

Stellantis announced major investments in electric vehicle manufacturing Monday, including retooling the Windsor Assembly Plant and building two new research and development centres.

Ontario is attracting a $3.6 billion investment from Stellantis in the automaker’s Windsor and Brampton plants.

The investments are expected to accelerate the creation of one of the most vertically integrated electric vehicle supply chains in North America.

“We hope today’s announcement really helps bring assurance to our families, to our employees, to our local community that we are committed to Canada for the long run and for the next 100 years,” said Mark Stewart, chief operating officer, FCA – North America.

“It’s a match made in heaven, so to speak. Has been for a long time and will be for the coming years.”

Stellantis will retool and modernize the plants in Windsor and Brampton, converting them to flexible, multi-energy vehicle assembly facilities ready to produce the electric vehicles of the future. Officials say the Windsor Assembly Plant will return to a three-shift operation when the changes are in place.

“These are game-changing announcements” Mayor Drew Dilkens said. “And each of them in their own right is incredible, but when you layer them together you truly start to see the bigger picture of what’s happening here. And for the future of our city this will be beneficial and pay dividends for decades to come.

The company will also build two new research and development centres focusing on electric vehicles and EV battery technology.

“Let’s seize the moment. Let’s keep the momentum going. Let’s keep the wind in our sails. Let’s be ambitious as I know the people of Windsor have always been,” Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois Philippe Champagne said. “And the folks in the auto sector in Ontario. And let’s lead the green and industrial revolution together.”

Ontario is supporting all these critical investments with up to $513 million, with a matching investment from the federal government.

“Ontario has everything it needs to be North America’s auto manufacturing powerhouse once again,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Where other governments stood by and watched jobs flee this province, we are getting it done and ensuring that cars of the future are made in Ontario by Ontario workers.”