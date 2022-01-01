It's a girl! Windsor Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of 2022

The newest resident of Windsor-Essex came into the world at 1:13 a.m. on Saturday.

Windsor Regional Hospital’s first baby of 2022 is a girl named Olivia Grace Tolmie. She weighed 7 lbs, 8 oz.

First-time mom Julia Tolmie and baby Olivia are happy, healthy and a little tired, according to a news release from the hospital.

“I am so happy and excited. It’s a great way to start the New Year, it’s a perfect way,” said Julia. “I think she is just perfect and beautiful. I’m so in love with her already.”

Julia says picking the name was easy because she has always loved the name Olivia.