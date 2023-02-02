'It’s a big difference': Street Help Windsor working through increased demand

As Windsor muddles through its coldest week so far this winter, an outreach centre in the city is reminding of increasing need.

Anthony Nelson has been helping behind Street Help Homeless Centre’s walk-up window for going on 11 years.

He says he’s seen need ebb and flow through the decade he’s been there -- and it’s on the rise right now.

“From last year to this year it’s a big difference,” Nelson says. “There’s a lot of people who can’t afford things.”

He says Street Help sees over 400 regular clients daily – some who are homeless, others who are just struggling to afford a warm meal or some of the necessities.

The former, in particular need amid the current cold snap.

“The cold outside is not a joke,” Nelson says.

He encourages those who can to donate blankets, sleeping bags, toques, gloves and other winter wear – saying the smile he sees the donated goods bring to those in need is like no other.

Street Help also still collecting unused winter coats and boots – and welcoming volunteers.

Street Help Homeless Centre is located at 964 Wyandotte Street East.