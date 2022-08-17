'It comes and goes': Over-the-counter children’s medicine getting harder to find
Southwestern Ontario parents looking to lower their child’s fever or relieve their headache are having trouble finding over-the-counter children’s medicine on pharmacy shelves.
One Essex County pharmacist said there’s been sparse supply of things like liquid Tylenol or Advil in the region, noting it’s been a growing concern for weeks.
“We've had shortages probably for the last several months,” said Tim Brady, owner of Brady’s Drug Store in Essex, Belle River and Tilbury. “It comes and goes.”
Brady said pandemic supply chain issues appear to be the cause of the limited quantity, suggesting some retail pharmacies may have an adequate supply of over-the-counter medications while other pharmacies may not.
“We’re trying to tell people don't go and buy eight bottles, but you should maybe take a look to see if you have some around,” Brady continued. “It's not a dire situation. It's not like the toilet paper shortage.”
Earlier this week Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) warned parents that they may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to the shortage at some pharmacies.
“Most pharmacies are still going to have it,” Brady said. “We'll use it in bottles behind the counter which we have bulk bottles that we fill prescriptions with. So if you really, really need some you can always ask the pharmacy. They might be able to get you some poured out of that bottle.”
Meantime, a University of Windsor researcher studying Canada’s healthcare supply chain after the COVID-19 pandemic told CTV News this latest shortage in paediatric medication is no surprise.
“Drug shortages and shortages of any health products have increased probably 200 per cent in the last year to 18 months,” said Anne Snowdon. “It is a chronic challenge of making sure products are where they need to be for people who are ill and need those products to manage those illnesses.”
Snowdon explained pharmacies are often viewed as the canary in the birdcage in health care, while calling for a renewed focus on improving digital infrastructure between providers.
“Wouldn't it be better with a digital infrastructure that can help possibly proactively identify that risk and help pharmacies make sure they have the products people need and have health systems understand how can we keep people healthy and safe?”
“We haven't solved this challenge. And the challenge seems to be getting more prevalent, not less. We have very little if any ability for consumers to identify their particular health needs. We wait for them to show up and hopefully have the product for them.”
Snowdon added, “when those products become rapidly short, shelves are empty, it’ll often tell health systems we may have a problem.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
COVID-19 hospitalizations due to Omicron are vastly underreported: grassroots organization
Analysis by a grassroots organization of scientists reveals hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 could be 70 per cent higher than what has been reported since December.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues
The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues.
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
'It does reduce the strain on the emergency department:' province planning to expand paramedic powers
The provincial government is expanding the amount of power paramedics have when responding to an emergency.
-
Special Investigations Unit clears Stratford officer who “fell short” of his duty in connection to death of 18-month-old
A decision handed down by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ruled a Stratford police officer who “fell short in his duty of care” will not be criminally prosecuted in connection to the death of a toddler who was “failing to thrive.”
-
Woodstock roads reopen after major investigation involving the bomb squad
There was a major police presence in Woodstock Wednesday afternoon for a weapons investigation involving the bomb squad and canine units.
London
-
Arrest warrant issued for London, Ont. man in human trafficking investigation
London police are asking for the public’s help after three men were charged following a human trafficking investigation.
-
'Great for London': CTV’s 'The Amazing Race' episode in London draws positive reaction
The Forest City got some national exposure during the latest leg of CTV’s "The Amazing Race Canada." London, Ont. was the site for multiple challenges on the hit reality show in Tuesday's episode.
-
Outspoken MPP Bill Murdoch passes away
One of the most outspoken MPP’s in Ontario has passed away. Bill Murdoch, who represented Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound for 21 years, passed away on Tuesday, following a two-year-long fight with cancer.
Barrie
-
Newmarket, Ont. man accused in young mother's death remains on the run
Alexander Jolly, accused of shooting a young mother in Newmarket, is still on the run three weeks after her death as the woman's former partner urges the public to help track the man responsible down.
-
Police investigate suspicious package found at Simcoe County hospital
Police were called to the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care Wednesday afternoon to inspect a questionable package found by a staff member at the Church Street facility.
-
Mark Wahlberg visits Collingwood, Ont. gym
The Town of Collingwood was buzzing after celebrity Mark Wahlberg visited the area over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris on health care privatization debate
At a charity golf tournament and gala raising money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, former Ontario Premier Mike Harris addressed the staffing crisis in hospitals and fears of privatizing health care.
-
New stratospheric balloon experiments launched in Timmins
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is back in Timmins launching stratospheric balloons to collect data about our atmosphere with scientists from around the world.
-
New passport services available in the Sault
Starting Aug. 17, at Sault Ste. Marie Service Canada office on Bay Street, people can now apply for and pick up their passports.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
SIU investigating man's death after police pursuit in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in a collision after an Ontario Provincial Police officer called off a police pursuit in Ottawa's south end.
-
Ontario to expand program allowing paramedics to avoid ERs in patient care
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is expanding a program that allows paramedics to take patients somewhere other than an emergency room, such as a mental health facility, or to treat them on scene. Jones says she will be releasing a broader plan this week aimed at health system stability and recovery.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
-
What's the wildest food on the menu at this year's CNE?
The CNE returns this Friday in full force and with it, a slate of carnival-worthy foods sure to shock and amaze your taste buds. Here’s a rundown of some of the offerings this year:
Montreal
-
New census data showing French 'in danger' spurs debate ahead of Quebec election
Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.
-
Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Adult women who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
After Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused by a woman of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit introduced this week, more women have come forward with similar allegations against members of the province's Catholic Church.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Pod of dolphins rescued from shallow waters off small N.S. island
Residents of a small island off Nova Scotia’s south shore are being credited with saving a pod of stranded dolphins.
Winnipeg
-
WestJet adds new West Coast destination flight from Winnipeg
WestJet will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Los Angeles.
-
83-year-old man victim of suspected homicide in Winnipeg's North End
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after an 83-year-old man was found dead in a North End home.
-
Mounties search for person charged with second-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a person charged with second-degree murder in connection with a January homicide.
Calgary
-
Cyclist struck in Macleod Trail collision
A cyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday on Macleod Trail S.W.
-
Verbal attack on teen girls aboard Calgary bus potentially hate motivated: police
Calgary police are working to identity a woman allegedly involved in a hate-motivated incident aboard a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Calgary library closed until Friday following 'traumatic incident'
The Calgary Library closed abruptly Wednesday afternoon after an incident that police say was connected to a person who was involved in a mental health crisis.
Edmonton
-
Ben Stelter immortalized in sand by Toronto artist James Sun
James Sun is a Toronto artist who uses coloured sand to create layered works of art. When he heard that Stelter had died, he said he wanted to create a piece commemorating the energy the six-year-old superfan put out into the world.
-
St. Albert man charged with sexual assault on child under 12
A St. Albert man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
Police searching for man missing since last Thursday
Police, family and friends are searching for a 64-year-old man who disappeared last Thursday in south Edmonton. Hongsang Rho, also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Vancouver
-
Gangster's execution outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant was carefully planned: court documents
The man who killed Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant last year planned the killing for weeks, setting up in an Airbnb to 'track down' the victim 'for the purpose of killing him,' court documents say.
-
B.C. cop who showed sexual selfie to domestic violence victim reinstated
A B.C. Mountie who was fired after showing a domestic violence victim what he described as a barely clothed "d*** pic" was rehired last year after arguing the RCMP's conduct board treated him unfairly.
-
Surrey Police Service officer arrested just 4 months after being deployed
An officer with Surrey's new municipal police force – who had been on the job for just four months – has been arrested by Surrey RCMP.