'Is your urgency an emergency?': Windsor-Essex hospital officials appeal to public to reduce hospital and EMS wait times
'Is your urgency an emergency?': Windsor-Essex hospital officials appeal to public to reduce hospital and EMS wait times
With the hospital system in Windsor-Essex continuing to operate under tremendous pressure, healthcare leaders are asking residents to reserve calling 911 for emergency situations only, and to seek alternate care for non-medical emergencies.
“People are seeking their healthcare, for whatever illness it may be, and they're utilizing the emergency department to seek their healthcare instead of going to their primary care provider, or an urgent care centre or something else they're using the emergency department for that use,” said Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter.
The increase in call volumes is leading to increased wait times for both ambulances and at the emergency department.
Windsor Regional Hospital has the longest ER wait times in the province, at an average of five hours.
“Although emergency cases are always attended to rapidly and receive immediate medical treatment, patients should expect that wait times and treatment for any ailments other than emergencies will be much longer than usual, as they have been for the past several weeks,” said a statement from Windsor Regional Hospital. “Ambulance response times for non-emergency situations may also be longer than usual.”
The number of code blacks has shot back up in recent months, according to Krauter, which means no ambulances are left to respond to true medical emergencies and reinforcements from Chatham-Kent have been called in to help offset the pressures.
That, Krauter said, combined with an increase in non-emergent surgeries to reduce the backlog, a lack of available beds and COVID-related staffing shortages is maxing out the healthcare system.
“Help us help you. Make sure we have capacity in emergency department. Seek the right care at the right place,” Krauter said.
Healthcare leaders are meeting regularly to discuss how to get more funding for beds in hospitals as well as outside the box solutions.
“I know that there's a lot of advocacy for more funding for urgent care centres and after-hours clinics and all of those types of things to take the pressures away from the emergency department,” he said.
Chief Krauter says ailments which do not require immediate medical attention shouldn’t end up at the hospital.
“Obviously, if you're having chest pain, shortness of breath, you feel lightheaded, if you have a history of cardiac or stroke, or any of those and you're feeling those symptoms, please do not hesitate to call 9-1-1,” said Krauter. “If you have fallen and you have a sore arm and it's obviously not broken, you don't need to call 911.
“If you're not feeling well, with a stuffy or strep throat and you need to seek some attention. Do you need the emergency department? Or can you go to a pharmacy and ask a pharmacist of what type of medication, over the counter, you can get to help you with your symptoms?”
The repercussions, Krauter said, can be a matter of life-and-death.
”The emergency departments would be so full that somebody coming in with a true emergency wouldn't be able to get seen,” he said.
If you are unsure whether you require emergency or urgent care, Essex-Windsor EMS has an online resource called “Make The Right Call.”
Information regarding potential non-emergency options are also listed at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare’s websites, showing a listing of emergency department alternatives.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Climate change will create 'thirsty' ecosystems, new study suggests
A new study by climate scientists suggests some 'hot spot regions' around the world contain ecosystems that are at-risk due to water availability.
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on Canada to lead effort to oust Russia from G20
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress wants Canada to up the pressure on Vladimir Putin's regime and lead a global charge to get Russia expelled from the G20.
Kitchener
-
18 Waterloo region stores report overnight break-ins Wednesday: police
Break-ins targeting restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores have been reported in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich.
-
Average home sale price in K-W drops for fourth straight month
The average sale price now sits at $791,674, down 24 per cent from February when it topped $1 million.
-
Police officer loses service-issued baton
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is searching for a baton misplaced by an officer late last week.
London
-
Victim of fatal head on collision identified: Oxford County OPP
The victim of a fatal head on collision earlier this week in Blandford-Blenheim has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Plattsville.
-
Nazem Kadri returns to London after Stanley Cup win
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for London’s newest Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.
-
OPP identifies victim of fatal motorcycle collision near Woodstock
Provincial police have identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle collision that occurred earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Vehicle for sale stolen during test drive: Barrie police
Police warn anyone selling items using social media to be cautious after a vehicle theft Wednesday morning in Barrie.
-
Barrie police reunite toddler and mom after child wandered out of her house
Police in Barrie reunited a toddler with her mother after she was spotted wandering outside Wednesday morning.
-
Woman crushed by two side-by-sides at Kawartha Lakes worksite
Provincial police say a workplace incident in Kawartha Lakes sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mayor now opposes Kingsway project after costs soar to $215M
Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger has reversed his stance on the Kingsway Entertainment District and is now opposed to the project after the latest estimates put the cost at almost $215 million.
-
Former Sudbury Mayor Maurice Lamoureux has died
Former Sudbury Mayor Maurice Lamoureux died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
Ottawa
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.
-
Ottawa senior says he lost life savings investing with company now facing fraud charges
An Ottawa senior citizen says he lost his life savings after investing with a real estate development firm that has been charged with fraud.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
Toronto
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson bathroom floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a bathroom floor.
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
-
This Ontario couple ditched their Bay St. banking jobs and bought a beach instead
Ryan Somes and Anthea Stanley were, by most standards, living a successful life in Toronto. With two kids under six, the couple had a home in Trinity Bellwoods and held high-end positions in the finance industry. But something still felt amiss, they said.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M. | With another COVID climb, Quebec health minister calls news conference for Thursday morning
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, public health officials have called a news conference for Thursday morning.
-
'We have to get her there': Quebec woman hopes to get experimental cancer treatment in U.S.
A 22-year-old Chambly woman diagnosed with cancer could be the first Canadian to take part in an experimental treatment in Texas after exhausting her options in her home country.
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' reconsidering role in inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are considering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
RCMP officer charged with assault in relation to violent 2021 Campbellton, N.B., arrest
An RCMP officer has been charged following an investigation by Quebec's police watchdog into a violent arrest in Campbellton, N.B., last summer.
-
Interrupter clause invoked for 22nd time this year in N.S.
The price of gasoline and diesel is set to change overnight Wednesday in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings
There is a chance that severe thunderstorms could sweep across southern Manitoba.
-
-
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
Calgary
-
Why is gas more expensive in Calgary than Toronto? Retail experts weigh in
Calgary drivers might be asking why the price of gasoline is more expensive in their energy rich province where oil is refined and extracted than in Ontario, but one retail expert claims to have the answer.
-
Calgary Flames take on Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23 home opener
The Calgary Flames will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in their 2022-23 season home opener this fall.
-
Belting it out on the bus: Karaoke Bus rolls into Calgary
Calgary Transit officials say a pilot project to let riders sing on a modified city bus is more than just a one hit wonder.
Edmonton
-
Oilers to open next season at home vs. Canucks
The first six games of the season are at home, including a Battle of Alberta on Saturday, Oct. 15.
-
EPS officer charged with assault after off-duty incident
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident earlier this year.
-
Man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton girl to be sentenced Wednesday
A man who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Video shows suspect in disturbing machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Weeks after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, authorities have yet to identify the person responsible – but new surveillance video is offering a glimpse of a suspect.
-
B.C.'s 5 deadliest communities for black bears
More black bears were killed by conservation officers in the Prince George area than any other community in British Columbia, according to 2021 statistics compiled by an animal rights group.
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.