WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two people displaced after early morning fire

    Two people have been displaced after a house fire on Benjamin Avenue in Windsor on April 15, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Two people have been displaced after a house fire on Benjamin Avenue in Windsor on April 15, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    Damage is estimated at $200,000 after an early morning fire not far from Lanspeary Park.

    Crews were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Benjamin Avenue near Ottawa Street Monday morning where two people have been displaced.

    According to Windsor fire, the blaze started in the basement of the home and the cause remains under investigation. 

