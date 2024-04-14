Drunk driver charged after allegedly driving into two vehicles

On Saturday, the Chatham-Kent Police were contacted for a motor vehicle collision on Bristol Drive where two vehicles were struck.

They said a third vehicle had struck a vehicle on the road and backed into another in a driveway. A 26-year-old Chatham man was located and found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

He was placed under arrest and transported to Chatham-Kent headquarters where police said he was found to be three times the legal limit.

According to police, the man was driving on Kiel Drive and almost struck other vehicles head on.

The suspect was charged with operation while impaired/80 plus and dangerous driving, and released with a future court date later this month.

The man’s license was suspended and his vehicle impounded.